In What Direction Will JD.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) was $34.23 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $33.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8544070 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $60 previously.

On March 31, 2023, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $82 to $49.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $58.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JD now has a Market Capitalization of 72.01B and an Enterprise Value of 49.50B. As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.15.

Shares Statistics:

JD traded an average of 10.54M shares per day over the past three months and 11.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 6.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.94M with a Short Ratio of 16.94M, compared to 19.92M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.28, JD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.61. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.13 and $2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.15B to a low estimate of $34.26B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.3B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.08B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.32B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $153.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.49B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.85B and the low estimate is $167.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.