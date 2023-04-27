In What Direction Will Prologis Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) was $119.07 for the day, down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $120.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2289213 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.38.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 393.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $124 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares of PLD for $1,779,750 on May 20. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $118.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLD now has a Market Capitalization of 113.28B and an Enterprise Value of 137.58B. As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $173.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.47.

Shares Statistics:

PLD traded an average of 3.01M shares per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 920.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.19M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 12.35M, compared to 8.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.24, PLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.41. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 55.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 49.40% less than the figure of $55.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $6.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.