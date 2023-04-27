In What Direction Will SES AI Corporation’s (NYSE:SES) Stock Goes From Here?

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed the day trading at $1.70 up 1.80% from the previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 916829 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SES, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.50 and its Current Ratio is at 20.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Nealis Jing sold 11,495 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 30,835 led to the insider holds 1,434,223 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 10,795 shares of SES for $35,371 on Feb 17. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,445,718 shares after completing the transaction at $3.28 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 12,875 shares for $3.54 each. As a result, the insider received 45,520 and left with 1,456,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 934.00M and an Enterprise Value of 555.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7588, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1206.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SES traded about 578.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SES traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 310.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.48.