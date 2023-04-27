Invest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) closed at $8.59 in the last session, down -1.26% from day before closing price of $8.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513224 shares were traded. CCCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.

On October 21, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 21, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when PRIGGE MARY JO sold 796 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,167 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PRIGGE MARY JO sold 17,085 shares of CCCS for $154,612 on Dec 14. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.05 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, PRIGGE MARY JO, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 51,546 shares for $9.03 each. As a result, the insider received 465,326 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.40B and an Enterprise Value of 5.92B. As of this moment, CCC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 143.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCS has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCCS traded on average about 765.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 474.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 612.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 607.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 4.89M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $203.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $203.64M to a low estimate of $202.1M. As of the current estimate, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.82M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.53M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $844.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.45M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $916.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $926.7M and the low estimate is $903.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.