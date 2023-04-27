Invest in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) to keep your portfolio healthy

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948158 shares were traded. GTHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $31.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when MURDOCK TERRY L sold 729 shares for $5.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,942 led to the insider holds 36,439 shares of the business.

Moses Jennifer K. sold 729 shares of GTHX for $3,942 on Jan 05. The CFO now owns 57,820 shares after completing the transaction at $5.41 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Hanson James S., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 729 shares for $5.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,942 and left with 41,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTHX now has a Market Capitalization of 132.76M and an Enterprise Value of 71.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTHX is 1.92, which has changed by -54.70% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTHX has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8256.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 639.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GTHX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 3.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.01. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $11.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.2M to a low estimate of $9.97M. As of the current estimate, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.9M, an estimated increase of 62.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.87M, an increase of 40.60% less than the figure of $62.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.3M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $118.71M and the low estimate is $59.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.