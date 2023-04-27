Invest in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) closed at $47.78 in the last session, down -2.41% from day before closing price of $48.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9094635 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $66 from $48 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $68.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2023, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares for $49.56 per share. The transaction valued at 309,750 led to the insider holds 213,515 shares of the business.

Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares of SLB for $279,812 on Mar 20. The EVP & CFO now owns 219,765 shares after completing the transaction at $44.77 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Rennick Gavin, who serves as the President New Energy of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $54.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,082,000 and left with 64,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLB now has a Market Capitalization of 70.97B and an Enterprise Value of 81.30B. As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.40.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLB is 1.78, which has changed by 19.12% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $59.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLB traded on average about 9.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 17.4M with a Short Ratio of 19.20M, compared to 17.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SLB is 1.00, which was 0.77 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72. The current Payout Ratio is 28.50% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.31B to a low estimate of $7.52B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $6.77B, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.4B, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.61B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.09B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.92B and the low estimate is $30.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.