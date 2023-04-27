Investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) closed at $461.62 down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $475.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1563559 shares were traded. LMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $473.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $459.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lockheed Martin Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $427 to $510.

DZ Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $523.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Hill Stephanie C. sold 2,391 shares for $490.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,173,593 led to the insider holds 12,604 shares of the business.

Donovan John bought 506 shares of LMT for $250,556 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 2,830 shares after completing the transaction at $495.17 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Cahill Timothy S, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,534 shares for $479.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,214,908 and left with 10,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMT now has a Market Capitalization of 127.62B and an Enterprise Value of 140.78B. As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $508.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $373.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 479.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 454.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LMT has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 254.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.34M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LMT is 12.00, from 11.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 52.80% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.74 and a low estimate of $6.15, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.74, with high estimates of $6.92 and low estimates of $6.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28 and $26.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.13. EPS for the following year is $28.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $29.01 and $26.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.49B to a low estimate of $15.4B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.45B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.57B, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.25B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.98B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.79B and the low estimate is $66.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.