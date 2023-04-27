Investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $200.80, down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $205.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3375099 shares were traded. LOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $210.

On December 06, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $237.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on December 06, 2022, with a $237 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Frieson Donald sold 9,411 shares for $197.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,853,967 led to the insider holds 17,888 shares of the business.

McFarland Joseph Michael sold 15,301 shares of LOW for $3,118,677 on Dec 19. The EVP, Stores now owns 28,353 shares after completing the transaction at $203.82 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, MCCANLESS ROSS W, who serves as the EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 57,629 shares for $211.35 each. As a result, the insider received 12,179,652 and left with 26,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOW now has a Market Capitalization of 120.07B and an Enterprise Value of 156.72B. As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $223.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 200.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 200.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOW traded 3.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 602.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 594.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.37M, compared to 8.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.95, LOW has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 28.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.72 and a low estimate of $3.3, while EPS last year was $3.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.79, with high estimates of $5.08 and low estimates of $4.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.2 and $12.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.68. EPS for the following year is $14.71, with 33 analysts recommending between $15.89 and $9.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $21.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.16B to a low estimate of $21.06B. As of the current estimate, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.66B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.64B, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.7B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.06B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.66B and the low estimate is $80.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.