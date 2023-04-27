Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.19, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6895370 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1890.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MMAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when RICE KENNETH L JR sold 18,454 shares for $0.63 per share. The transaction valued at 11,626 led to the insider holds 21,103 shares of the business.

Waldern Jonathan sold 17,372 shares of MMAT for $10,944 on Mar 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 14,274 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 167,250 and left with 1,425,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 156.84M and an Enterprise Value of 154.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9318.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MMAT traded 10.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 363.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 41.98M with a Short Ratio of 41.98M, compared to 39.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.94% and a Short% of Float of 13.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $3.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.07M, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.2M, up 126.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77M and the low estimate is $50.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 158.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.