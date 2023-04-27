Investing in Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Zuora Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.99, up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $7.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525643 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZUO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Traube Robert J. sold 19,335 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 173,998 led to the insider holds 36,892 shares of the business.

McElhatton Todd sold 7,500 shares of ZUO for $67,497 on Apr 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 135,775 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, McElhatton Todd, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,905 shares for $9.34 each. As a result, the insider received 167,306 and left with 143,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZUO is 1.84, which has changed by -36.28% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZUO traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 597.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 4M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $102.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.5M to a low estimate of $101.44M. As of the current estimate, Zuora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.2M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.72M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.96M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.09M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $506.76M and the low estimate is $477.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.