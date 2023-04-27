Is Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) closed at $17.81 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $18.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3126780 shares were traded. ARCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $18 from $20 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when ROLL PENELOPE F bought 3,000 shares for $17.44 per share. The transaction valued at 52,320 led to the insider holds 60,500 shares of the business.

ROLL PENELOPE F bought 3,000 shares of ARCC for $52,500 on Mar 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,500 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, ROLL PENELOPE F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,600 and bolstered with 54,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCC now has a Market Capitalization of 9.87B. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCC has reached a high of $21.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARCC traded on average about 3.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 544.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 535.80M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.44M with a Short Ratio of 18.44M, compared to 19.29M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARCC is 1.93, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.11.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $632.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $700.91M to a low estimate of $587.79M. As of the current estimate, Ares Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $479M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.84M, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $698.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $580.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.