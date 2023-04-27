Is Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) closed at $30.97 in the last session, down -2.49% from day before closing price of $31.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2294627 shares were traded. BN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.92.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 599,805 led to the insider holds 21,054,667 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 24,744 shares of BN for $295,988 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 21,104,923 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BN now has a Market Capitalization of 49.85B and an Enterprise Value of 246.10B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BN has reached a high of $44.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BN traded on average about 2.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 9.92M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BN is 0.28, which was 0.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.64 and $3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.92B to a low estimate of $29.92B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Corporation’s year-ago sales were $29.17B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.77B, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.77B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.28B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.23B and the low estimate is $126.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.