Is Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) closed at $2.38 in the last session, down -5.56% from day before closing price of $2.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1481688 shares were traded. GOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.50B and an Enterprise Value of 9.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $6.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1679.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOL traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 879.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 204.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.96M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.76M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $961.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $989.57M to a low estimate of $912.61M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $617.17M, an estimated increase of 55.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $846.88M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $55.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $950.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $724.92M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94B, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.