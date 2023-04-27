Is Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) closed at $0.77 in the last session, down -3.15% from day before closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0249 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543343 shares were traded. HYZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7949 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HYZN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 6,446,002 led to the insider holds 151,869,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYZN now has a Market Capitalization of 171.22M and an Enterprise Value of -224.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -35.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0129, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8126.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HYZN traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 734.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 244.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.76M. Insiders hold about 64.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HYZN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.21M with a Short Ratio of 19.21M, compared to 17.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 22.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.05M, up 156.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 764.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.