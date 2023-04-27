Is this a Prime Time To acquire Insperity Inc. (NSP) stock

The price of Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP) closed at $119.77 in the last session, down -0.27% from day before closing price of $120.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521507 shares were traded. NSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NSP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 12, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $107 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when RAWSON RICHARD G sold 6,000 shares for $130.15 per share. The transaction valued at 780,900 led to the insider holds 50,796 shares of the business.

RAWSON RICHARD G sold 6,000 shares of NSP for $754,440 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 51,796 shares after completing the transaction at $125.74 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, ALLISON JAMES D, who serves as the EVP of Gross Profit Operations of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $124.96 each. As a result, the insider received 624,800 and left with 40,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.64B and an Enterprise Value of 4.29B. As of this moment, Insperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 55.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSP has reached a high of $131.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NSP traded on average about 255.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 346.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.73M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NSP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.45M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NSP is 2.08, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 42.70% for NSP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $5.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.66. EPS for the following year is $6.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.79 and $6.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Insperity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.94B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.