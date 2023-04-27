Is this a Prime Time To acquire MSCI Inc. (MSCI) stock

After finishing at $471.15 in the prior trading day, MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) closed at $458.22, down -2.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1601022 shares were traded. MSCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $467.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $455.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MSCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $580.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $515.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Mak Jennifer H sold 900 shares for $559.89 per share. The transaction valued at 503,901 led to the insider holds 6,843 shares of the business.

Gutowski Robert J. sold 1,000 shares of MSCI for $511,710 on Dec 01. The General Counsel now owns 15,343 shares after completing the transaction at $511.71 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Kinney Catherine R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 868 shares for $503.54 each. As a result, the insider received 437,073 and left with 1,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSCI now has a Market Capitalization of 37.72B and an Enterprise Value of 41.29B. As of this moment, MSCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSCI is 1.15, which has changed by 5.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSCI has reached a high of $572.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $376.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 536.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 489.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 459.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 605.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MSCI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 631.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 766.97k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MSCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.58, compared to 5.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.32 and a low estimate of $2.93, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.31, with high estimates of $3.58 and low estimates of $3.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.4 and $12.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.87. EPS for the following year is $14.87, with 15 analysts recommending between $15.83 and $14.18.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $605.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $617M to a low estimate of $592.3M. As of the current estimate, MSCI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $551.81M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $623.71M, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $634M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $614.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.