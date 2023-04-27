Is this a Prime Time To acquire SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) stock

After finishing at $2.79 in the prior trading day, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) closed at $3.74, up 34.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56928693 shares were traded. SAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAI now has a Market Capitalization of 78.52M and an Enterprise Value of 63.12M. As of this moment, SAI.TECH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAI has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6299, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1232.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.53M. Insiders hold about 57.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 15.67k on Mar 14, 2023.