Is this a Prime Time To acquire SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) stock

The price of SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) closed at $3.00 in the last session, up 5.63% from day before closing price of $2.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590913 shares were traded. SCYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCYX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 06, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 11, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCYX now has a Market Capitalization of 108.30M and an Enterprise Value of 83.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCYX has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1785, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2105.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCYX traded on average about 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 720.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCYX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 766.79k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.62 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $930k. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55M to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $687k, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.4M, an increase of 6,733.00% over than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.04M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.09M, up 2,121.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.73M and the low estimate is $32.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.