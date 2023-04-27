Is this a Prime Time To acquire Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock

The price of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) closed at $191.50 in the last session, down -1.67% from day before closing price of $194.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2367555 shares were traded. UNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $220 from $221 previously.

On April 21, 2023, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $210 to $212.

TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $222 to $218.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Whited Elizabeth F sold 2,500 shares for $213.00 per share. The transaction valued at 532,500 led to the insider holds 39,080 shares of the business.

Finley Teresa bought 1,380 shares of UNP for $259,799 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 1,380 shares after completing the transaction at $188.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNP now has a Market Capitalization of 123.64B and an Enterprise Value of 157.92B. As of this moment, Union’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has reached a high of $242.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 198.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 208.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNP traded on average about 3.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 610.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 607.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UNP is 5.20, which was 5.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 45.90% for UNP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.91 and a low estimate of $2.51, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.95, with high estimates of $3.15 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.65 and $10.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.33. EPS for the following year is $12.31, with 29 analysts recommending between $13.3 and $10.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.41B to a low estimate of $5.77B. As of the current estimate, Union Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.27B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.3B, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.94B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.88B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.47B and the low estimate is $24.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.