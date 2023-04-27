It’s a good day to be an Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.42, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $46.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612734 shares were traded. ALSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $30.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on June 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Milburn Ryan A. sold 2,050 shares for $48.36 per share. The transaction valued at 99,138 led to the insider holds 13,827 shares of the business.

Graziosi David S. sold 16,954 shares of ALSN for $817,208 on Mar 02. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 176,392 shares after completing the transaction at $48.20 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Graziosi David S., who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 91,528 shares for $48.20 each. As a result, the insider received 4,411,283 and left with 184,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALSN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.12B and an Enterprise Value of 6.40B. As of this moment, Allison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has reached a high of $50.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALSN traded 771.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 705.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.72M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ALSN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, ALSN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.44 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.22. EPS for the following year is $6.79, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.94 and $5.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $717.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $734.84M to a low estimate of $694.3M. As of the current estimate, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $677M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $721.82M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $735M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $710.18M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.