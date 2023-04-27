It’s a good day to be an Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) shareholder

In the latest session, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) closed at $201.02 down -2.95% from its previous closing price of $207.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1896547 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $207.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.28.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Norfolk Southern Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 100.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $255.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares for $224.16 per share. The transaction valued at 448,320 led to the insider holds 32,776 shares of the business.

Squires James A sold 21,272 shares of NSC for $5,227,765 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 1,001 shares after completing the transaction at $245.76 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Shaw Alan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $258.35 each. As a result, the insider received 516,700 and left with 30,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSC now has a Market Capitalization of 46.85B and an Enterprise Value of 61.99B. As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $269.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 212.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NSC has traded an average of 1.76M shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 2.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NSC is 5.40, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.34 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.66 and low estimates of $2.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14 and $11.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.46. EPS for the following year is $14.64, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $13.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.26B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17B, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.74B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.71B and the low estimate is $12.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.