It’s a good day to be an Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Pure Storage Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.65, up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $22.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4915185 shares were traded. PSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $37.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Taylor Roxanne sold 19,155 shares for $26.08 per share. The transaction valued at 499,589 led to the insider holds 63,416 shares of the business.

FitzSimons Dan sold 28,481 shares of PSTG for $697,577 on Mar 21. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 192,530 shares after completing the transaction at $24.49 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Krysler P. Kevan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 27,679 shares for $27.06 each. As a result, the insider received 748,949 and left with 480,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.07B and an Enterprise Value of 7.24B. As of this moment, Pure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSTG is 1.22, which has changed by -25.93% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $32.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSTG traded 5.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 303.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.06M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.27M with a Short Ratio of 12.28M, compared to 29.64M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $560.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.65M to a low estimate of $559M. As of the current estimate, Pure Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $620.4M, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.86M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $733.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $613.8M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.