It’s an appealing income play to consider Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

The price of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) closed at $45.26 in the last session, down -2.20% from day before closing price of $46.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527900 shares were traded. CMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Smith Barbara sold 150,000 shares for $48.11 per share. The transaction valued at 7,216,633 led to the insider holds 227,651 shares of the business.

Smith Barbara sold 19,500 shares of CMC for $966,030 on Dec 02. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 483,785 shares after completing the transaction at $49.54 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Smith Barbara, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $49.48 each. As a result, the insider received 272,140 and left with 503,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.56B and an Enterprise Value of 6.32B. As of this moment, Commercial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMC is 1.26, which has changed by 9.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMC has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMC traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 597.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.87M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 3.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMC is 0.64, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 6.80% for CMC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $2.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.06 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.6. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.72 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.39B to a low estimate of $1.85B. As of the current estimate, Commercial Metals Company’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, a decrease of -7.90% over than the figure of -$10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.8B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.