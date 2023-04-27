It’s an appealing income play to consider Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

The price of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) closed at $24.69 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $25.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6017587 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On April 20, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $25.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 19, 2023, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when DeShazer Michael D. sold 20,824 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 501,858 led to the insider holds 77,406 shares of the business.

HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares of CTRA for $138,218 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 225,755 shares after completing the transaction at $27.64 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, BELL STEPHEN P, who serves as the EVP – Business Development of the company, sold 36,327 shares for $35.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,286,339 and left with 351,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 19.87B and an Enterprise Value of 21.80B. As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $34.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTRA traded on average about 9.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 781.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 760.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 41.54M with a Short Ratio of 41.54M, compared to 37.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CTRA is 2.50, which was 2.49 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -43.90% less than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05B, down -30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.97B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.