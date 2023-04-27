It’s an appealing income play to consider Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

After finishing at $1.33 in the prior trading day, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at $1.26, down -5.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19569730 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $3.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Schwartz Christina sold 3,456 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 5,729 led to the insider holds 753,771 shares of the business.

Schwartz Christina sold 14,532 shares of OPEN for $24,375 on Apr 17. The insider now owns 757,227 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Schwartz Christina, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 6,296 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 10,892 and left with 771,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 5.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6474.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 23.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 634.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 62.06M with a Short Ratio of 60.40M, compared to 92.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.49B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.15B, an estimated decrease of -49.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, a decrease of -47.30% over than the figure of -$49.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.57B, down -43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.47B and the low estimate is $6.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.