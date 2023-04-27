It’s an appealing income play to consider United States Steel Corporation (X)

After finishing at $24.18 in the prior trading day, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed at $23.48, down -2.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5791601 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of X by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Ayers Andrea J. bought 1,000 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 31,454 led to the insider holds 5,014 shares of the business.

Fruehauf Richard sold 37,500 shares of X for $1,176,750 on Mar 03. The SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off now owns 57,826 shares after completing the transaction at $31.38 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Jaycox Kenneth E, who serves as the SVP & Chief Comm. Officer of the company, sold 6,090 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 182,700 and left with 79,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, X now has a Market Capitalization of 5.86B and an Enterprise Value of 6.49B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 232.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 16.98M, compared to 18.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.47% and a Short% of Float of 7.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, X’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $3.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.49B to a low estimate of $4.04B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.23B, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.08B, a decrease of -19.30% less than the figure of -$18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.61B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.11B and the low estimate is $14.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.