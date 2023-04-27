It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) closed the day trading at $77.03 up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $75.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3455618 shares were traded. ADM stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares for $93.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,449,907 led to the insider holds 284,987 shares of the business.

FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,198 shares of ADM for $2,426,921 on Dec 12. The Senior Vice President now owns 284,987 shares after completing the transaction at $92.64 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, FINDLAY D CAMERON, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 26,198 shares for $96.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,531,333 and left with 284,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADM now has a Market Capitalization of 41.48B and an Enterprise Value of 50.73B. As of this moment, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADM is 0.80, which has changed by -16.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has reached a high of $98.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADM traded about 3.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADM traded about 2.62M shares per day. A total of 553.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 542.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 6.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

ADM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for ADM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2001 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.51 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.89. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $26.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.95B to a low estimate of $23.74B. As of the current estimate, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s year-ago sales were $27.28B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.95B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.62B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.85B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $112.19B and the low estimate is $86.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.