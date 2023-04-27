It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) closed the day trading at $0.14 down -5.72% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0083 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7328879 shares were traded. BRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1423 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1299.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Ryan Philip Keebler bought 50,000 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 12,000 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Ryan Philip Keebler bought 200,000 shares of BRDS for $25,960 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Washinushi Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,240 and bolstered with 4,400,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 60.40M and an Enterprise Value of 105.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRDS has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1817, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3101.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRDS traded about 17.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRDS traded about 8.41M shares per day. A total of 289.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.73M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRDS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.73M with a Short Ratio of 22.73M, compared to 24.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $63.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.45M to a low estimate of $63.45M. As of the current estimate, Bird Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.98M, an estimated increase of 67.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.72M, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of $67.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.72M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.66M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $309.06M and the low estimate is $309.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.