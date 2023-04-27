MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $14.19 in the prior trading day, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) closed at $14.07, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2564640 shares were traded. MTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $14.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Poliner Gary A. sold 8,296 shares for $13.92 per share. The transaction valued at 115,480 led to the insider holds 8,821 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.99B and an Enterprise Value of 4.33B. As of this moment, MGIC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has reached a high of $15.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 296.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.32M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.99% stake in the company. Shares short for MTG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.23M with a Short Ratio of 12.23M, compared to 8.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MTG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.70% for MTG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $291.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $297.7M to a low estimate of $288.6M. As of the current estimate, MGIC Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $294.62M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.59M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $298M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.65M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.