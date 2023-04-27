PDD (PDD Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed at $65.15 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $64.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6757782 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $93 from $116 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $77 to $113.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 89.40B and an Enterprise Value of 70.15B. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDD traded on average about 9.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.82M. Shares short for PDD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 29.96M with a Short Ratio of 27.75M, compared to 25.76M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $5.26, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.98 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.99B to a low estimate of $4.41B. As of the current estimate, PDD Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.69B, an increase of 30.30% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.14B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.9B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.88B and the low estimate is $25.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.