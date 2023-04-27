PH (Parker-Hannifin Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s stock clocked out at $311.65, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $317.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584795 shares were traded. PH stock price reached its highest trading level at $316.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $309.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $311.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Williams Thomas L sold 38,098 shares for $352.63 per share. The transaction valued at 13,434,498 led to the insider holds 229,027 shares of the business.

Czaja Mark T sold 430 shares of PH for $151,231 on Feb 06. The VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. now owns 507 shares after completing the transaction at $351.70 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, BANKS LEE C, who serves as the Vice Chairman and President of the company, sold 16,426 shares for $337.42 each. As a result, the insider received 5,542,461 and left with 110,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PH now has a Market Capitalization of 40.79B and an Enterprise Value of 54.03B. As of this moment, Parker-Hannifin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PH has reached a high of $364.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 333.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 299.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PH traded 981.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 698.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.02, PH has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 51.20% for PH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.24 and a low estimate of $4.86, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.16, with high estimates of $5.5 and low estimates of $4.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.23 and $19.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.66. EPS for the following year is $21.47, with 23 analysts recommending between $22.8 and $19.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $4.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.03B to a low estimate of $4.65B. As of the current estimate, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.09B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.8B, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.09B and the low estimate is $18.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.