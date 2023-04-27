Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) was $82.25 for the day, down -0.05% from the previous closing price of $82.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11268508 shares were traded. TSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.21.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSM now has a Market Capitalization of 444.73B and an Enterprise Value of 421.87B. As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $98.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.17.

Shares Statistics:

TSM traded an average of 11.57M shares per day over the past three months and 11.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Shares short for TSM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 18.26M, compared to 16.36M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.25, TSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 981.40% for TSM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1005:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.3. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.87 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.51B to a low estimate of $15.05B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $18.16B, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.56B, a decrease of -7.00% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.26B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.88B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.65B and the low estimate is $81.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.