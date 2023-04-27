The name Fastly Inc. (FSLY) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) closed at $14.84 down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $14.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2116925 shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fastly Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $18 from $12 previously.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.50 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Bergman Artur sold 11,163 shares for $15.95 per share. The transaction valued at 178,050 led to the insider holds 6,530,360 shares of the business.

Shirk Brett sold 4,351 shares of FSLY for $71,879 on Apr 20. The Executive Vice President, CRO now owns 320,833 shares after completing the transaction at $16.52 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, KISLING RONALD W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,083 shares for $16.12 each. As a result, the insider received 81,938 and left with 543,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $18.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FSLY has traded an average of 4.79M shares per day and 2.45M over the past ten days. A total of 123.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.62M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.37M with a Short Ratio of 13.70M, compared to 13.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $116.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $116.71M to a low estimate of $115.27M. As of the current estimate, Fastly Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.38M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.5M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.48M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $495.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $432.73M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $577.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $605.15M and the low estimate is $560.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.