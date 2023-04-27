The name Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s stock clocked out at $14.09, down -0.35% from its previous closing price of $14.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9433308 shares were traded. HPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 12, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Hotard Justin sold 14,162 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 226,592 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mottram Phil sold 34,764 shares of HPE for $507,867 on Mar 10. The EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $14.61 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Black Thomas E Jr, who serves as the EVP, GM, Storage of the company, sold 34,088 shares for $15.05 each. As a result, the insider received 512,902 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPE now has a Market Capitalization of 20.80B and an Enterprise Value of 31.19B. As of this moment, Hewlett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPE has reached a high of $17.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPE traded 12.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HPE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 30.39M with a Short Ratio of 29.98M, compared to 24.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, HPE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28. The current Payout Ratio is 73.20% for HPE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $7.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.47B to a low estimate of $7.2B. As of the current estimate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s year-ago sales were $6.71B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.24B, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.73B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.5B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.2B and the low estimate is $29.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.