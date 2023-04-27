The name Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) closed at $132.09 down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $134.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799379 shares were traded. PKG stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Packaging Corporation of America’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $139 from $146 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $144 to $104.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Mundy Robert P. sold 13,800 shares for $160.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,212,107 led to the insider holds 38,799 shares of the business.

Harman Donna A. bought 500 shares of PKG for $76,604 on May 25. The Director now owns 2,725 shares after completing the transaction at $153.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PKG now has a Market Capitalization of 12.08B and an Enterprise Value of 14.47B. As of this moment, Packaging’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PKG is 0.89, which has changed by -18.89% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PKG has reached a high of $165.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PKG has traded an average of 763.41K shares per day and 661.31k over the past ten days. A total of 90.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.80M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PKG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3.41M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PKG is 5.00, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.74 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.9. EPS for the following year is $8.78, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $7.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Packaging Corporation of America’s year-ago sales were $2.24B, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.48B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $7.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.