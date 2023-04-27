The name Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) closed at $2.79 down -7.62% from its previous closing price of $3.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887443 shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 02, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 02, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when PFIZER INC bought 1,811,594 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 5,952,263 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYXS now has a Market Capitalization of 140.53M and an Enterprise Value of -19.85M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7595, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1428.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PYXS has traded an average of 3.74M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 34.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.75M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 79.94k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.76% and a Short% of Float of 12.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.07 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.64. EPS for the following year is -$2.02, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$3.15.