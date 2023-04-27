The name Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.55, down -1.66% from its previous closing price of $19.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2937732 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 28, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $15 previously.

On March 17, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when MACARTNEY LAWSON sold 16,000 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 352,061 led to the insider holds 47,965 shares of the business.

Lian Brian sold 35,000 shares of VKTX for $750,750 on Apr 19. The President & CEO now owns 2,242,963 shares after completing the transaction at $21.45 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Lian Brian, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 155,000 shares for $20.45 each. As a result, the insider received 3,169,766 and left with 2,277,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 1.59B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $22.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VKTX traded 4.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 6.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.26M with a Short Ratio of 11.44M, compared to 4.85M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.35% and a Short% of Float of 14.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.38.