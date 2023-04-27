The name Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) closed at $26.39 down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $26.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4075923 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $46.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Ellingsen Eric sold 377 shares for $52.51 per share. The transaction valued at 19,796 led to the insider holds 24,135 shares of the business.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 6,000 shares of ZION for $326,510 on Feb 07. The Executive Vice President now owns 38,509 shares after completing the transaction at $54.42 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Law Scott A., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,217 shares for $54.09 each. As a result, the insider received 174,008 and left with 19,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZION now has a Market Capitalization of 4.85B. As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZION has traded an average of 4.62M shares per day and 5.33M over the past ten days. A total of 148.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.85M with a Short Ratio of 13.85M, compared to 8.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 11.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZION is 1.64, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.85 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.23. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $798.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $835M to a low estimate of $772M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $801.2M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $850M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $767.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.