There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) can be one of them

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) closed the day trading at $1.22 down -3.94% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548249 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALTO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100 led to the insider holds 573,909 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares of ALTO for $18,100 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 563,909 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Graham Auste M, who serves as the Gen. Counsel, VP & Secy of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,995 and bolstered with 65,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALTO now has a Market Capitalization of 97.69M and an Enterprise Value of 148.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3139.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALTO traded about 964.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALTO traded about 652.15k shares per day. A total of 72.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.37 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $297.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.6M to a low estimate of $292.6M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $308.12M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.2M, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $310.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.