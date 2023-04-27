There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) can be one of them

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) closed the day trading at $110.25 up 0.42% from the previous closing price of $109.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1517781 shares were traded. LW stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $84 to $100.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $89.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Jones Gregory W sold 1,000 shares for $97.49 per share. The transaction valued at 97,493 led to the insider holds 6,384 shares of the business.

Smith Michael Jared sold 11,934 shares of LW for $1,180,273 on Jan 09. The SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT now owns 74,351 shares after completing the transaction at $98.90 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, MADARIETA BERNADETTE M, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $98.40 each. As a result, the insider received 639,618 and left with 25,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LW now has a Market Capitalization of 16.08B and an Enterprise Value of 18.65B. As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $111.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LW traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LW traded about 1.26M shares per day. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.58M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 2.52M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

LW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 43.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 46.20% over than the figure of $43.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $6.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.