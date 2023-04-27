There are many powerful catalysts in the market: LKQ Corporation (LKQ) can be one of them

The closing price of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) was $56.22 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $56.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1160679 shares were traded. LKQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.12.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LKQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 202,751 shares for $57.78 per share. The transaction valued at 11,714,953 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 425,000 shares of LKQ for $24,577,750 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 202,751 shares after completing the transaction at $57.83 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 475,000 shares for $58.11 each. As a result, the insider received 27,602,250 and left with 627,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LKQ now has a Market Capitalization of 15.09B and an Enterprise Value of 18.75B. As of this moment, LKQ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has reached a high of $59.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.12.

Shares Statistics:

LKQ traded an average of 1.58M shares per day over the past three months and 950.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 267.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.09% stake in the company. Shares short for LKQ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 3.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, LKQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for LKQ, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.18B. As of the current estimate, LKQ Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.35B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.47B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.31B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LKQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.79B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.96B and the low estimate is $13.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.