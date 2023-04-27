There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) can be one of them

The closing price of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) was $5.55 for the day, up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5642695 shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAZR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On March 22, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Rosenblatt initiated its Neutral rating on October 25, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Jepsen Mary Lou bought 10,109 shares for $6.66 per share. The transaction valued at 67,281 led to the insider holds 55,584 shares of the business.

AEG Holdings, LLC bought 7,953 shares of LAZR for $52,910 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 39,569 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Tempesta Daniel David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,325 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,017 and bolstered with 115,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 2.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $13.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

LAZR traded an average of 12.37M shares per day over the past three months and 7.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 364.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.87M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 70.43M with a Short Ratio of 70.43M, compared to 61.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.66% and a Short% of Float of 26.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.86M, an estimated increase of 74.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.66M, an increase of 57.70% less than the figure of $74.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.7M, up 118.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420.5M and the low estimate is $129.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 205.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.