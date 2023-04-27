There is a good chance Ares Management Corporation (ARES) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at $81.63 in the last session, down -1.97% from day before closing price of $83.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786311 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.33.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares for $20.85 per share. The transaction valued at 4,169,180 led to the insider holds 37,494,654 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of ARES for $4,288,020 on Apr 14. The 10% Owner now owns 37,294,654 shares after completing the transaction at $21.44 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 139,522 shares for $21.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,943,063 and bolstered with 37,094,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARES now has a Market Capitalization of 14.46B and an Enterprise Value of 26.68B. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $87.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARES traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 882.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 3.42M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARES is 3.08, which was 2.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.99. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $4.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $698.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $736.4M to a low estimate of $659.9M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $739.08M, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $764.27M, an increase of 29.20% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $826.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $695.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.