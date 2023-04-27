There is a good chance Teradata Corporation (TDC) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $37.74 in the prior trading day, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) closed at $38.10, up 0.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509933 shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $57.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Underperform rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Ashton Hillary sold 7,011 shares for $40.32 per share. The transaction valued at 282,684 led to the insider holds 109,720 shares of the business.

Cullen-Cote Kathleen R sold 24,400 shares of TDC for $995,056 on Mar 01. The Chief People Officer now owns 121,489 shares after completing the transaction at $40.78 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Ashton Hillary, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 22,861 shares for $40.91 each. As a result, the insider received 935,129 and left with 130,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11B and an Enterprise Value of 4.18B. As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $43.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 941.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 612.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 4.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $470.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $480M to a low estimate of $457.1M. As of the current estimate, Teradata Corporation’s year-ago sales were $496M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.97M, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $457M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $437M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.