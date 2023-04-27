There is a good chance Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.17 in the prior trading day, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) closed at $0.17, up 1.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569587 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1662.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VBLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBLT now has a Market Capitalization of 12.13M and an Enterprise Value of -8.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -12.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2234.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.76M. Insiders hold about 12.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 883.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 698.72k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.6.