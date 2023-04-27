There Is Still Room For Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) closed the day trading at $0.08 down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847898 shares were traded. ADMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADMP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADMP now has a Market Capitalization of 15.52M and an Enterprise Value of 14.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has reached a high of $0.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2210.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADMP traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADMP traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 149.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.38M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.47M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15M, an increase of 85.60% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43M, down -43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $9.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 93.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.