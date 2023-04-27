There Is Still Room For Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) closed the day trading at $0.09 down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3182495 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0901.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AULT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when AULT MILTON C III bought 250,000 shares for $0.10 per share. The transaction valued at 24,450 led to the insider holds 51,744,661 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 1,014,661 shares of AULT for $95,885 on Apr 25. The Executive Chairman now owns 51,494,661 shares after completing the transaction at $0.09 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 240,000 shares for $0.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,264 and bolstered with 50,480,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AULT now has a Market Capitalization of 43.28M and an Enterprise Value of 120.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $0.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1761.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AULT traded about 7.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AULT traded about 5.99M shares per day. A total of 415.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.29M with a Short Ratio of 20.29M, compared to 15.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $34.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 340.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.39M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $340.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.39M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 156.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.