There Is Still Room For Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) closed the day trading at $77.44 down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $79.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2575134 shares were traded. CP stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 214.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $98.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CP now has a Market Capitalization of 70.94B and an Enterprise Value of 85.36B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CP is 0.84, which has changed by 2.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $82.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CP traded about 1.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CP traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 930.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.94M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.42M with a Short Ratio of 14.10M, compared to 12.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

CP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.9 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3B, an increase of 39.40% over than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.81B, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.38B and the low estimate is $9.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.