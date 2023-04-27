There Is Still Room For SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed the day trading at $0.97 down -27.60% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3699 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5472140 shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLQT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLQT now has a Market Capitalization of 324.70M and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3234.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLQT traded about 2.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLQT traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 166.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 3.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $260.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.8M to a low estimate of $254.57M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $275.11M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.07M, an increase of 37.80% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $950.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $933.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $939.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.04M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.