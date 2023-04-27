There Is Still Room For Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) was $108.34 for the day, down -0.81% from the previous closing price of $109.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965176 shares were traded. SPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.63.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when SMITH J ALBERT JR bought 690 shares for $109.33 per share. The transaction valued at 75,438 led to the insider holds 60,167 shares of the business.

HORN KAREN N bought 551 shares of SPG for $60,241 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 34,079 shares after completing the transaction at $109.33 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 506 shares for $109.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,321 and bolstered with 46,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.99B and an Enterprise Value of 60.87B. As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $133.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.21.

Shares Statistics:

SPG traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.53M, compared to 5.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.90, SPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.98. The current Payout Ratio is 105.90% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.27 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.25B and the low estimate is $4.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.